Arunachal-Assam to Constitute Inter-State Panel to Address Border Disputes

The Arunachal Pradesh and Assam administrations on Monday decided to constitute an inter-state committee to address the border disputes between the two northeastern states.

The committee, comprising deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and district forest officers of the bordering districts of the two states will resolve the border disputes in their areas at the district level.

The officials also agreed to address the issues of cases pending against government officials over border disputes.

The Arunachal Pradesh delegation comprised Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, Home Commissioner Kaling Tayeng, DGP R P Upadhyaya, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa and deputy commissioners of Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley and Papumpare districts, besides Border Affairs Director Hage Lailang among others.

The Assam team comprised its Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Krishna, Additional Chief Secretary Jishnu Barua (Home and Political and Border Protection & Development), DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, SDGP (Border) Mukesh Agarwal among others. PTI UPL ACD ACD.

(Inputs from Twitter/PTI)