Assam Govt Releases SOP for Durga Puja, Details Inside

State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma releasing the Durga Puja protocol in Assam this year stated that the puja committees will have to take permission of the Deputy Commissioners’.

Meanwhile, committees will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

> The puja committees will have to conduct the puja in open pandals

> No cultural functions, competitions will be allowed during the puja

> The main committee and the priests will have to mandatorily undergo the COVID-19 test on Panchami

> The committee members will also have to under test after idol immersion

> More than 50 persons will not be allowed in the pandals at a time

> The committee will have to ensure that the pilgrims should enter the pandal with proper hand sanitization

> No pillion riders will be allowed during Durga Puja barring ladies who will only be allowed for pillion riding

> The committees will have to ensure that there should be two gates in the pandals- Entry & Exit