Baruni-Guwahati Gas Pipeline project to be completed by Next Year

Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary reviewed the progress of the Barauni- Guwahati gas pipeline and Indradhanush gas grid pipeline projects through a video conference and asserted that the Barauni- Guwahati pipeline will be completed by April 2021.

It is to be mentioned that GAIL is executing the 729 km long pipeline project from Barauni in Bihar to Guwahati. On the other hand, the execution of the 1656 km long North East Gas Grid is done by the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) by connecting it with the Barauni- Guwahati pipeline.

Had a virtual review meeting today with @gailindia Project Team on the progress of the Barauni-Guwahati Gas Pipeline and with Project Team of @IGGL_In on the progress of the North Eastern Gas Grid. @sarbanandsonwal @dpradhanbjp @diprassam pic.twitter.com/voA4jzDa8M — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) October 12, 2020

As part of the Urja- Ganga scheme, the gas grid project will connect eight North-Eastern states to the National Gas Grid. It is a part of the Government of India’s (GOI) Hydrocarbon Vision 2030.

The land acquisition process for the Right of Use (RoU) of the pipeline is currently going on in all the North-Eastern states.