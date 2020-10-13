Cow Dung Will Protect Everyone, it is Anti-Radiation: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chief

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria has said that the cow dung will protect everyone against harmful diseases since it is anti-radiation.
According to reports, Vallabhbhai Kathiria also unveiled a `chip` made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets and it will be a safeguard against diseases.
“Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It is scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases,” he said.
#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation… It's scientifically proven…This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK
— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020