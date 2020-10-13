Mizoram State Govt Decides to Regularly Reopen Schools from Oct 16

The Mizoram government has decided to regularly reopen schools for students of classes 9 and 11 from October 16.

During a meeting chaired by education minister Lalchhandama Ralte, school education department director James Lalrinchhana announced this in accordance with the Union home ministry’s order.

The state government has partially reopened schools from September 21 for students of classes 9 to 11, allowing them to consult their teachers on subject matters.

Meanwhile, the education department has issued a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which should be followed by all the authorities of schools and hostels besides students.