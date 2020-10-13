Tanishq Withdraws Ad on Hindu-Muslim Couple After Facing Backlash on Social Media

Popular jewellery brand Tanishq’ was forced to pull down a television commercial it had releasing on a Hindu-Muslim couple after facing a severe backlash.

According to reports, a certain section of the netizens alleged that the advertisement promoted ‘love jihad’.

Meanwhile, #BoycottTanishq began trending across social media, particularly Twitter, since Monday morning.

The clip, which was shared recently as part of the same colleection started doing rounds on social media wherein a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone great lengths to make their Hindu daughter-in-law feel comfortable– by performing Hindu rituals.

This is really sad! How can a brand as strong as Tanishq from the House of Tata's chicken out based on trolls? In fact the trolls were helping you get more visibility for your ad. #Tanishq #Advertising . https://t.co/kNiuvJunUu — Raj Nayak (@rajcheerfull) October 13, 2020

Love Jihad or Romeo Jihad is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them.