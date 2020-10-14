After 75 Years, 5,400-kg British WWII Bomb Explodes

A British bomb left over since Second World War has detonated in Poland on 14th October 2020.

According to reports, the 5,400-kg Tallboy bomb was dropped by RAF in 1945 during an attack on a German cruiser and was rediscovered in September 2019 during works to deepen a waterway.

Navy divers from Poland had rigged a small explosion to disarm the bomb but it went off.

More than 750 people had been evacuated from the area near the Piast Canal outside the town of Swinoujscie where the Tallboy bomb was found.

“The deflagration process turned into detonation. The object can be considered as neutralised, it will not pose any more threat,” Second-Lieutenant Grzegorz Lewandowski, the spokesman of the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla, was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP.