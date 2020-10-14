Arunachal Pradesh Government appoints 22 MLAs as Advisors to Ministers

NET News Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh Government today appointed 22 Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as Advisors to Ministers with immediate effect under clause 3 of the guidelines for appointment of Advisors to the Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh for Public Service, 2020.

The Advisors shall assist the Ministers and the Government in expediting its functioning and monitoring the ongoing projects.

The MLAs who were appointed advisors were handed over appointment order by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in a small function at the Chief Minister’s office this afternoon.

“These appointments have no financial implication whatsoever to the state exchequer,” exhorted Khandu. They shall not be entitled to any emoluments, remuneration, perks and facilities”, Khandu clearly stated.

Khandu further said that these appointments were necessitated to instil the sense of responsibility among the elected representatives and uphold the spirit of teamwork so that the work culture in the government improves and the works undertaken are expedited and completed timely, he added.

The 22 legislators who were appointed as advisors to ministers are Jambey Tashi, Tsering Tashi, Phurpa Tsering, Kumsi Sidisow, Goruk Pordung, Tana Hall Tara, Balo Raja, Lokam Tasar, Taniya Soki, Rode Bui, Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini, Kento Rina, Kaling Moyong, Gum Tayeng, Desanglu Pul, Jummom Ete Deori, Laisam Simai, Phosum Khimhun, Wanglam Sawin, Gabriel D. Wangsu and Tanpho Wangnaw.

In two separate orders, the State Government also appointed Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APBOCWB) and Chairman, Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) today.