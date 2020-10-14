Arunachal Pradesh: State Govt allocates additional portfolio to DCM and Cabinet Ministers

NET News Desk

The Arunachal Pradesh State Government has allocated additional portfolios to the Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Cabinet ministers in addition to their existing portfolios on October 14.

The portfolios have been allocated as per the State Government notification under Rule 5 of the Arunachal Pradesh Rules of Executive Business, 1987.

A Government notification issued this evening read that the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh acting on the advice of Chief Minister Arunachal Pradesh is pleased to allocate more departments to the Deputy Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers as additional charge in addition to their existing portfolios.

Dy CM Chowna Mein who holds the Finance and Investment, Power and Non-Conventional Energy Resources gets additional charges of Tax & Excise, State Lotteries, Economic & Statistics while PHED Minister Wangki Lowang has been given the additional charge of Information Technology.

Rural Works Department Minister Honchun Ngandam has been entrusted with an additional charge of Science & Technology. UD Minister Kamlung Mossang get an additional portfolio of Geology & Mining Department.

Home Minister Bamang Felix has been allocated IPR & Printing Department as additional charge and Minister Industries Tumke Bagra has been given the Labour & employment and Cooperation portfolio.

Sports Minister Mama Natung get Environment & Forest as additional charge, and Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo has been entrusted with Land Management.

All the departments were previously held by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. Expressing his conviction towards a decentralised governance and decentralisation of power that would pave the way to unprecedented development, Khandu exuded confidence that his colleagues will work tirelessly in the public interest.