Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Elections in December: Himanta Biswa

Assam State Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections will be held in December 2020.

The minister while attending the BJP ST Marcha meeting in Kokrajhar also said that BTC will have a government led by BJP, similar to what happened in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

On alliance between BJP and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Sarma remarked that the previous association was for 5 years, and that a similar association for 5 more years will depend on time and circumstances.