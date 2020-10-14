CM Pema Khandu Extends Chindang Festival Greetings to Sajolang Community

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today extended his good wishes to the Sajolang community celebrating Chindang festival and also to the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

He wished the Almighty to bless mankind with bumper harvests, prosperity and happiness.

Chief Minister said festivals are an occasion to forge unity and a sense of brotherhood and hoped that such an occasion would bring in a greater sense of unity among all people of the state.

He said the Sajolang community has rich culture and heritage, and hoped that the community would join hands with the rest of the people in carrying forward their vibrant customs and traditions.