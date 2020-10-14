If Naga Leadership Wants to Sign Peace Deal, Then This is Time: Himanta Biswa

North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convener and Assam state minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the whole northeast is wanting ahead to the peace accord.

Talking to NDTV on the sidelines of a press convention at Guwahati on Tuesday, Mr Sarma stated that he, together with Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, have conveyed the opinion and sentiments of the individuals of northeast to the NSCN(IM) management that the area feels it’s time to ink the ultimate deal.

“The Centre is working towards a final solution which goes along the unique history and traditions of the Naga society. I strongly feel if the Naga leadership wants to sign the accord then this is the right time. I once again appeal to them that they should sign the agreement and lead Nagaland to a durable solution. The entire northeast is looking forward to it,” he stated.