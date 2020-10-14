Manipur Students Body Asks Private Schools Not To Collect 30% Fees for Lockdown Period

All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) has been campaigning for exemption of monthly fees from the students for the school during the lockdown period.

On October 5, the state education department in an order directed all private schools and government-aided schools to collect 30% of the monthly fees from the students starting from April 2020. It also directed that teachers and staff of the schools be paid 50% of their salaries.

At a press conference, AMSU’s Human Resource Development secretary Bruce Pebam said that the union has taken clear stand that private schools should not collect the monthly fees from the students because each and every sector struggled very hard during the lockdown which was imposed late March to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The students body also alleged that some private schools have started collecting fees from the students and are also pressing the students to clear the fees through messages.