A 80-year-old man was allegedly buried alive on suspicion of practising witchcraft in West Garo Hill, Meghalaya on October 7.

However, the incident came to light on October 10 after an FIR was filed by the headman of Mawliehbah Mawnar village at Nongstion Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Morris Marngar and eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to reports, Police exhumed the body out of a pit five feet deep and the officials and the villagers present there said that they could see that the hands and legs were tied up; legs covered by a sack and tied up with a rope while the face was covered by a cloth.

After investigation, the police later found out that Morris had been buried alive in the village as he was accused of practising witchcraft and casting a spell on his niece, who had been ailing for the past few months.

Further investigation is underway.