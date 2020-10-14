Mercury In Retrograde From October 14, What Does It Mean?

Mercury is in Retrograde from October 14 to November 3. Mercury has also been in retrograde from February 17 to March 10 and from June 18 to July 12 this year.

WHAT DOES THE TERM ‘RETROGRADE’ EVEN MEAN?

The term Retrograde refers to anything moving backwards (or in the case of the planet Mercury, appearing to move backwards). Most people believe that the planet begins to revolve east to west during this time when its usual course is west to east but that is not so.

All planets, at some point or the other, appear to go through this. Essentially an optical illusion, the term retrograde is derived from the Latin word retrogradus, which literally means “backward step.”

As the name suggests, retrograde is when a planet appears to go backward in its orbit, as viewed from Earth. Astronomers refer to this as “apparent retrograde motion,” because it is an optical illusion.

WHY IS MERCURY BEING IN RETROGRADE SUCH A BIG DEAL?

Most people relate the phenomenon with zodiac signs and horoscope. Some people believe that the period renders them foggy-headed and makes them less energetic.

Astrologers believe that changes in behavior of heavenly bodies like the Moon, Stars, Planets or even our Sun affects the happenings on Earth and like in ancient Greece, some people even believe that our Solar System rules a different aspect of life. Like the Greek/ Roman messenger god it was named for, Mercury (Hermes) is said to govern transportation and communication.

People dreading Mercury’s retrograde motion believe that the phenomenon influences these domains, leading to chaos. Everything from arguments to lost mail or automobile accidents are said to be common during this time and people are usually warned to hold back from conducting important business during this time.