Tanishq Issues Statement Explaining Withdrawing ‘Ekatvam campaign’, Social Media Users Unhappy

Popular jewellery brand Tanishq’ was forced to pull down a television commercial it had releasing on a Hindu-Muslim couple after facing a severe backlash on social media.

Meanwhile, a day later, Tanishq released a statement explaining the reason behind withdrawing the ‘Ekatvam campaign.

The statement read, “This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective. We are deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions and withdraw this film keeping in mind the hurt sentiments and well being of our employees, partners and store staff.”

Sadly, the move by the TATA owned Tanishq didnot received well by social media users many of them criticised the brand for being cowardly by taking down the video.

One of the twitterite wrote, “Why did you pull down that ad? Those who are boycotting you can’t ever afford you anyway! Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joy Do you really think that these Bhakts go to your showrooms? They are Bhikaris both mentally & financially. Person shrugging‍.”

Meanwhile actor Swara Bhasker tweeted “Sad lack of spine”..and conviction. Numerous women (and men) get death threats on social media on a daily basis.. they stand up to it. Unfortunate that a large corporate conglomerate is unable to gather the courage (and resources) to withstand a few days of trolling!

Another actor Kangana Ranaut wrote, “The concept wasn’t as much a problem as the execution was,the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful.”

The clip, which was shared recently as part of the same collection started doing rounds on social media wherein a Hindu woman who is married into a Muslim family is set for her baby shower. Her in-laws are shown to have gone great lengths to make their Hindu daughter-in-law feel comfortable– by performing Hindu rituals.

Love Jihad or Romeo Jihad is a conspiracy theory that alleges that Muslim men target women belonging to non-Muslim communities in order to convert them to Islam by feigning love and marrying them.