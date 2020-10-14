To Counter Chinese Lamps 33 Cr Cow Dung ‘Diyas’ to Hit Indian Market

In order to counter Chinese products, the Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog is targeting production of 33 crore eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas )made from cow dung during Diwali this year.

“Rejecting China-made diyas, the campaign will boost ‘Make in India’ concept of the Prime Minister and swadeshi movement,” Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria said in a press conference.

More than 15 states have agreed to be part of the campaign. About 3 lakh diyas will be lit in the holy city of Ayodhya, while 1 lakh diyas in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“The manufacturing has started. We are targeting 33 crore diyas before Diwali,” he said.

About 192 crore kilo of cow dung per day is produced in India at present. There is huge untapped potential in cow dung-based products, he said.