World’s Longest Travelling Bird ‘Amur Falcon’ Begin to Arrive in Manipur

The first batch of world’s longest travelling bird ‘Amur Falcons’ has began to arrive in Manipur’s Tamenglong district.

Every season around this time Amur Falcons, locally known as ‘Akhoipuina’, start to dot the Tamenglong sky. Every year, the small Falco amurensis​ ​of the falcon family, come to spend the fall in Tamenglong, Manipur.

The locals have spotted the arrival of a few since Saturday, while the radio tagged “Chiulon” Amur Falcon have reached near Xuzhou city and “Irang” near Linyi city of China as on October 7, according to the Wildlife Institute of India.

Meanwhile, Five Amur Falcons tagged with GPS, including Irang a​​nd Chiulon​,​ will be arriving in Tamenglong in the coming week, Tamenglong wildlife warden and Tamenglong Cane and Bamboo Centre (TAMBAC) director Nehemiah Panmei said on the World Migratory Bird Day celebration at Chiuluan on Sunday.