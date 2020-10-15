Excise Intelligence Bureau Seizes Huge Consignment of IMFL in Sonapur, 2 Arrested

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) seized a huge consignment of IMFL at Tetelia area of Sonapur near NH 37 on Wednesday night.

Based on the information, the officials of EIB seized the consignment and arrested two people while they heading from Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited (factory) to M/S Borgohain Enterprises Bonded Warehouse Pvt Ltd in Mariani under Jorhat District.

The apprehended persons were identified as Ranjan Daimary and Habibul Haque.

On the basis of the recorded statements of Ranjan Daimary and Habibul Haque, two more people namely Digonta Neog and Dinesh Rabha are reportedly absconding and a search operation has also been launched by the Excise Intelligence Bureau officials at their respective residences in 12th mile, Guwahati.

It is noteworthy to mention that presently the excise department provides online challans carrying bar codes in it; however, the apprehended persons presented the invalid challans before the EIB officials which have been discontinued by the department way back in the year 2016.

It is quite shocking that 6 months back the department had seized illegal liquor from nearby compound of Himalayan Distillery Pvt Limited (factory) and has registered a case against the persons involved. Two people were detained for their alleged involvement in the illegal bottling of IMLF liquors. Out of the two accused, one has been arrested and was send for judicial custody and the other is reported to be absconding and lateron both the persons were released on bail by the court.

Meanwhile, Assam Excise Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya hailed the EIB officials and have directed the Excise Department for an inquiry into the matter and has urged the concerned authority to take strict action against the concern factory officer in charge and Kamrup Metro Enforcement in-charge in this regard.

In another instance, under the direction of Assam Excise Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya, a Special Excise Team under the aegis of Excise Superintendent, Kamrup Metro, Debojit Nath detected an illegal bottling plant at 14th Mile and recovered IMFL- 918 cases, Machineries for bottling plants.