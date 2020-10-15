IPL 2020: Watch Jofra Archer Dance Bihu After Knocking Prithvi Shaw

Rajasthan Royals got off to a brilliant start as Jofra Archer knocked off Prithvi Shaw in the first ball of the game at the Dubai International Stadium.

And the very next moment after taking the wicket, Archer was seen dancing Bihu- clearly signifying that Bihu dance has caught on in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room.

Archer has been brilliant with the ball in the ongoing IPL 2020 and he kept up with his excellent form against Delhi Capitals.

Delhi went with history as they opted to bat first winning the toss. Teams batting first have won on most of the occasions and Shreyas Iyer didn’t hesitate to bat. But they failed to get the desired start as Jofra Archer cleaned up Prithvi Shaw off the first ball.