The NSCN (IM) has once again reiterated that the ‘Naga National flag’ and ‘Yehzabo’ (Constitution) are non-negotiable issues hinting that there may not be a solution at all if these are not agreed upon by the Government of India.

With the NSCN (IM) sticking to its demand for a separate Naga flag and Constitution, it may be noted that the decades old peace talk has passed several deadlines for conclusion.A statement issued by its chairman today stated that the NSCN(IM)’s stand is clear and it detest any kind of solution, short of a ‘Naga National flag’ and ‘Yehzabo’ .

“NSCN’s stand is clear enough before the Naga people.We strongly detest any kind of piecemeal solution, short of Naga National Flag and Yehzabo.We have stood our ground on these two non-negotiable issues and we shall continue to stand till the last man standing…Naga people cannot be lured into accepting highly attractive economic packages at the expense of our exalted position with sovereign rights.We have to prove our worth as Nagas by upholding our Flag and Yehzabo,” said the chairman’s statement.

The flag and the Yehzabo (Constitution) “symbolises our political and National rights” .The Government of India ‘knows’ the political significance of these issues for the Naga people but comes short of giving official recognition to make them a part of the final agreement.

This is the crux of the ongoing peace talks and the reason why the going gets tough, leaving the NSCN(IM) negotiators with no option but to act tough, said the statement.

“Naga people cannot afford to forget political blunders of 16-Point Agreement and Shillong Accord. We cannot allow such agreements to repeat and flatter us again.We cannot be blinded to go by the ghost of another Naga People’s Convention (NPC) that sold out our political rights and history,” said the chairman.