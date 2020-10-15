We Cannot Continue What Muslim League Started Prior to Independence in Assam: HBS

Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state-run madrasas in Assam will be converted into regular schools to bring in uniformity in the education system.

Speaking to Times Now, the minister said, “This is our fight against the policy of appeasement.”

Further the minister stated that the state run BJP govt wants to make the Muslim students to be truly secular.

“I do not want my students to study in Madrassa but if they still want to study, let them study in private setup but not under govt setup, ” he added.

The State Education Minister also said “We cannot continue with processes which were started by Muslim League prior to independence when they were in power in Assam.”

Taking a dig at the former Congress govt, the minister stated that this process should have been done long back, however, it have to be done now.

Elaborating on the topic, Sarma said that the degree given in large numbers by the aforementioned Madrasas are creating a crisis in the job market too.

“There is another issue because these Madrasas give a particular degree, Government of Assam has declared this degree will be equivalent to Matriculation and Higher Secondary examination. That has created a huge impact because so many people are getting certificates after passing out from madrasas and they compete for jobs with other students who have passed matric or high secondary after hard work,” Sarma said.

The Minister had earlier also said that the state government will fight against any marriage which has been solemnised on the basis of fake identity/forgery.