Assam Rail Passengers’ Association Urge CM Sonowal for Resumption of Local, Suburban Trains

Assam Rail Passengers’ Association (ARPA) urged the railway authorities seeking resumption of local and suburban train services in Assam.

Meanwhile, on October 15, the association staged a sit-in protest outside the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner’s office here against the suspension of local train services in the State.

Later, the APRA handed over a memorandum to a representative of the Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner for forwarding it to the Chief Minister.

ARPA secretary Dipankar Sharma said that local trains are the lifeline for crores of people across the country. Local and suburban services are used by thousands of people in Assam, including government employees and small traders, to commute daily and it is much cheaper than other modes of transportation.