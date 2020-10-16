Centre Likely to Change Minimum Age of Marriage for Girls

The government of India may soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the girls’ gross enrolment ratio in education has turned higher than that of boys for the first time in the country because of several efforts taken by the government in the last six years.

Further he added “There is an important deliberation going on to decide what should be the ideal age of marriage for daughters.”

According to reports, PM Modi has been receiving letters from women from across the country, asking about the report of the committee and when the government will take a decision on it.

“I want to assure them, the government will soon take its decision after the submission of the report,” Modi said.

Currently, the minimum age of marriage is 18 years for women and 21 for men.