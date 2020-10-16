Nagaland Govt says Consultative Meeting on Naga Political Issue “Historic & Fruitful”

Chairperson of consultative meet Neiba Kronu Mmhonlumo Kikon said the meeting held “intensive and extensive” deliberations over the Naga political issue and ongoing negotiations between Government of India and Naga nationalist organisations.

The meeting was a “historic day and the meeting was fruitful”, Kikon said.

Kikon said many prominent public leaders, intellectuals and others attended the meeting and shared their mind on the Naga political issue. He however clarified that the issue of separate flag and constitution was not discussed.

Responding to queries over division among political parties, Kronu claimed that after being assigned by chief minister Neiphu Rio, he met NPF legislators and said the door was still open for them to work together. He added that the chief minister had even written a letter to NPF to come together stating that it was the desire of PDA government to hammer out all issues. Asked whether the resolutions adopted at the meeting would be shared with New Delhi, Kronu replied that though no decision was taken, the Central government would be intimated.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ticket distribution ceremony of NDPP-PDA candidate in Kohima, chief minister, Neiphiu Rio said that the consultative meeting on the Naga political issue and the ongoing peace talks was very successful.

Meanwhile, NPCC general secretary, G.K. Zhimomi said that the 7-point resolution reflected the “bankruptcy of ideas within the PDA government and its dilemma on the way forward.”