Section 144 Imposed Under Central Police District in Guwahati

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on the area of Central Police District, Guwahati, thereby barring all landlords and property owners of the area to refrain from renting or sub-letting accommodation to any person without prior permission from the Officer-in-Charge of the concerned police station.

A notification issued in this regard said, “It is apprehended that terrorist/anti-social elements may seek hideouts in the residential area of the said police district and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity and also there is likelihood of grave danger to human life and safety and injury of public property on that account.”

“No landlord/owner/person of any house/ property which falls under the jurisdiction of area of the Central Police District of Guwahati shall let/sub-let/rent out any accommodation to any person unless and until he has furnished the particulars of the said tenant to the Officer in Charge of concerned Police Station in whose jurisdiction the premises fall,” the order stated.

The offer comes into effect from October 15 onwards and shall remain in force for a period of 60 (sixty) days unless withdrawn earlier.

Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.