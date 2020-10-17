Assam BJP Worker Arrested in P&RD Scam

The Crime Branch arrested Assam BJP worker Rajeev Parashar for his alleged involvement in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) scam.

Reportedly Parashar was involved in the scam where relatives of leaders connected to the ruling BJP party were selected for jobs in the department.

According to sources, Parashar took money from candidates in the name of the job in the P&RD department last year. Meanwhile on October 16, the Crime Branch sleuths raided his flat and recovered various documents as well as a laptop.

Currently, Parashar is with the Crime Branch and the investigating team may conduct more raids today.