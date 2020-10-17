Assam: Regular School to Re-Open from November 2

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the regular school for classes VI to XII will commence from November 2 onward.

However, classes till V will be closed in the state. The classes will start from 8.30 AM in the morning.

The first shift of the school will begin from 8.30 AM and will continue till 12.30 PM.

In the morning, 50 percent students will be attending the classes and in the second half, the other 50 percent of the students will be called. Teaching will be normal 15 days after the school opens. However, this time the burden of the curriculum will be reduced.

Sarma also informed that VIII, X and XII classes exams will only be conducted.

“All students will be promoted to the next class. If the classroom is small, classes should be held in the auditorium. There is no objection to private sector schools offering online classes. Parents will decide whether or not to send their children to school,” said Sarma.

The minister also added, “When the school opens, everyone will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols. Private schools should also follow this rule and there should be 20 to 25 students in each class.”