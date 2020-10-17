NEET Exam: Shoyeb Aftab from Odisha Scores 720/720, Creates Record by Securing 100% Marks

Shoyeb Aftab has bagged All India Rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2020 result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on its website ntaneet.nic.in.

According to a report by Times Now, Shoyeb Aftab has secured full 720 out of the total 720 marks in the medical entrance exam.

While Soyeb Aftab has secured AIR 1, Akansha Singh from Kushinagar has also scored a perfect 720 out of 720 to become the NEET 2020 Topper among girls and also AIR 2 rank. She was placed second because of the tie breaker policy as both the students have scored a perfect tonne.

The NEET 2020 topper, 18-year-old Shoyeb created a record by securing 100 percent marks and is also the first student from the state of Odisha to top NEET.

A report by India Today said that Shoyeb took coaching from an institute in Kota, Rajasthan. The coaching institute also tweeted pictures of Shoyeb ahead of the result declaration as the student had already worked out that he may score full marks, based on the answer key that was released in the public domain earlier.

He also met Lok Sabha speaker and Member of Parliament from Kota, Om Birla on Thursday.