Next Two and Half Months are Going to be Crucial, says Union Health Minister

With the onslaught of winter and festive season, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said the next two and half months are going to be crucial in India’s fight against Covid-19.

“The next two-and-a-half months are going to be very crucial for us in our fight against corona because of the winter season and the festival season. It becomes the responsibility of every citizen to not let our guard down and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to curb the spread of the infection,” the minister said.

Currently, as one vaccine candidate is at stage 3 trial and the other two are at stage two — social vaccines of precautionary measures need to be followed.