Tamil Nadu Man Dies After Being Locked Alive in Corpse Freezer

In a bizarre incident, a 74-year-old man who had been rescued from a freezer in Tamil Nadu after spending over 24 hours inside the box alive, died on Friday.

The man had been stuffed in the freezer, meant for corpses, while still alive after a private hospital in Salem district declared him dead.

Critically-ill Balasubramaniakumar was recently discharged from the hospital and his family members were waiting for him to breathe his last. Balasubramaniakumar’s younger brother Saravanan, 70, had hired the freezer box on Monday.

The agency that provided the freezer box was scheduled to take the box back on Tuesday.

However, on Tuesday, the official from the agency got a shock when he saw Balasubramaniakumar alive and in a semi-conscious state with his hands and legs tied, in the box with the lid closed.

Despite treatment, Balasubramaniakumar breathed his last on Friday. Speaking to BBC, a doctor at the hospital said that the septuagenarian had been brought in while he was in a semi-conscious state and that he died due to complications in his lungs.