Two Illegal Liquor Godowns Busted near Indo-Bhutan Border

In yet another major operation, the sleuths of the Excise Intelligence Bureau and jawans of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Rangiya Division jointly busted two illegal liquor godowns near Indo-Bhutan border village in Nagrijuli-Tamulpur area under Baksa District on Friday night.

The officials seized a huge consignment of Arunachali made IMFL liquors during the operation.

Almost 200 plus cartons of illegally made India Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were seized.

It is suspected that these illegally made IMFL liquors were all set for sale and distribution in the lower Assam districts of the state during this Durga Puja season.

Following the operation, Assam Excise Minister Parimal Suklabaidya hailed the officials of the EIB and jawans of SSB Rangiya Division for their successful operation.