Arunachal Disappears from Xiaomi Weather App, Company says Technical Glitch

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s ‘weather app’ led certain cities and states in India to disappear from the app.

Meanwhile, the error led Arunachal Pradesh (AP) to disappear from the app, which sparked social media rumours about the company supporting the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda that Ladakh and AP aren’t recognized as part of India.

The spokesperson from the company confirmed that it was a technical error and has been fixed now.

“We would like to clarify that the weather app on our devices uses data from multiple third-party data sources and we understand that for many locations, the weather-related data is not available on the current app. This is a technical error on our application. That said, we are working on improving the app to get the best experience for our users. As always, we are committed to India and our users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience,” the company had said in a separate statement earlier in the day.