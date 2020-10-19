Assam Doctor’s Dance in PPE Kit Lauded by Celebrities

Well, they say if you stumble make it a part of your dance. That’s what a doctor from Assam did and went viral for all good reasons. When the world is gradually recovering the grip of the ongoing pandemic, even a small amount of encouragement is enough. A doctor Arup Senapati from Silchar Assam performed a Bollywood number donning a PPE Kit. Well, the audience couldn’t see his face or expressions, but his moves did all the job. The doctor performed on the Hrithik Roshan starrer song ‘Ghungroo’ the video has driven the netizens crazy. His performance is an example of the fact that we all can have some fun keeping aside the woes. The video was shared by the doctor’s friend where he mentioned that talented doctor gave this terrific performance in front of his Covid patients to make them happy.

The video was appreciated by many including the original star and the king of dance Hrithik Roshan himself. Taking to twitter, the charming actor said:

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . 🕺🏻 https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Overwhelmed by the appreciation from the actor the doctor commented:

Sir , this is dr Arup

Thanks a lot sir you are my hero , you are my inspiration since kaho na pyar hai .. i am not that much eligible to teach my inspiration , thanks a lot sir for your tweet and welcome to assam — Arup Senapati (@arupsena1234) October 19, 2020

Padmavat star Aditi Rai Hydari too couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the doctor.

Made my day and I hope yours too!

♥️ https://t.co/cpw3savOrh — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) October 19, 2020

Actor comedian Vir Das too took to Twitter saying this video just made his day.

Best thing on the internet today. https://t.co/FVT4l034GT — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 19, 2020

Well, if you still haven’t watch it, do it right away!