Assam Doctor’s Dance in PPE Kit Lauded by Celebrities

Well, they say if you stumble make it a part of your dance. That’s what a doctor from Assam did and went viral for all good reasons. When the world is gradually recovering the grip of the ongoing pandemic, even a small amount of encouragement is enough. A doctor Arup Senapati from Silchar Assam performed a Bollywood number donning a PPE Kit. Well, the audience couldn’t see his face or expressions, but his moves did all the job. The doctor performed on the Hrithik Roshan starrer song ‘Ghungroo’ the video has driven the netizens crazy. His performance is an example of the fact that we all can have some fun keeping aside the woes. The video was shared by the doctor’s friend where he mentioned that talented doctor gave this terrific performance in front of his Covid patients to make them happy.

The video was appreciated by many including the original star and the king of dance Hrithik Roshan himself. Taking to twitter, the charming actor said:

 

Overwhelmed by the appreciation from the actor the doctor commented:

Padmavat star Aditi Rai Hydari too couldn’t stop herself from appreciating the doctor.

Actor comedian Vir Das too took to Twitter saying this video just made his day.

 

Well, if you still haven’t watch it, do it right away!

