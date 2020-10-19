Assam: Now Citizens of Guwahati Can Avail Instant Building Permission

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched Mukhya Mantrir Sohoj Griha Nirman Achoni in Guwahati.

Under the scheme, which has been introduced by Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), residents of Guwahati Metropolitan area can avail instant construction permit for residential building up to the second floor and up to a plot area of two and a half Katha online.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the CM wrote, “The scheme will ease house building permission processes for residents of the city.”

Further the chief minister also unveiled a portal for granting no objection certificate for selling a plot of land under GMDA jurisdiction.