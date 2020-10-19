Assam Police Constable Passes Away Near Indo-Bangladesh Border

In an unfortunate incident, a Assam police constable Roben Das passed away while conducting a search for cattle smugglers.

According to reports, at about 12:45 AM, a team of police comprising Jaleswar Patrolling Party and Jordanga Patrolling Party of Assam Police headed by SI (B) R. Islam IC of Jaleswar P.P and SI (B) Jeherul Islam laid an ambush at Char Kokurmora under Mankachar Police Station near Indo-Bangladesh international border to nab cattle smugglers.

Further, a team of 17 police personnel at around 1.45 AM noticed a group of cattle smugglers on the bank of a pond. Immediately, constable 584 Raben Das, constable 580 Pranjit Roy, constable Medhi Timung and constable Dildar Hussain followed the smugglers’ team and entered into the pond to apprehend them.

Unfortunately, constable 584 Roben Das (25 years) slipped down into the pond.

After a joint search, the body of the constable was recovered from the pond and immediately rushed to Ghajarikandi PHC, where the doctor on duty declared him brought dead. Accordingly, all legal formalities were undertaken.

ABI Mirajuddin Choudhury and five others will accompany the mortal remains to his residence in Khagen Das Village in Hathinapur area of Barpeta district.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the death of a constable, Roben Das of 26th AP IR B.

Expressing his condolence over the death of the constable, Chief Minister Sonowal asked Industry and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary to visit the death constable’s house at Hatinapur in Barpeta district and empathize with the members of the bereaved family. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased. Sonowal also directed the district and police administration to show adequate honour to the deceased, a press release said.