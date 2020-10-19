Chinese Army Soldier Carrying Military Documents Captured in Ladakh

Indian Army apprehended a Chinese army soldier near Demchok area of Ladakh on October 10.

According to reports, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long, was carrying civil and military documents when he was captured in Ladakh by the Indian Army.

The Chinese army soldier is a Corporal-rank soldier and a resident of Shangxizhen town of central Zhejiang province, China. The Indian Army took him into its custody after capturing him in Ladakh’s Demchok area.

In a statement, the Indian Army said, “A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on 19 October 2020 after he had strayed across the LAC.”

Meanwhile, top Army commanders will meet next week to discuss the ongoing situation on the Ladakh border along with proposals for reforms in the 1.3 million-strong force.