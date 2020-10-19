Kohima & Agartala Qualifies for India Smart Cities Award (ISCA) Contest

Two cities from the North East– Kohima Smart City project and Agartala Smart City project have qualified for the Stage 2 of the India Smart Cities Award (ISCA) contest 2020.

Informing this in a press note, CEO Kohima Smart City Development Limited, Kovi Meyase said with this feat, KSCDL was hopeful that Kohima Smart City project will continue to move towards achieving further Sustainable Development Goals and towards making Kohima a more liveable city.

Meyase said, a mandatory task set by the MoHUA for all the 100 Smart Cities, Kohima is amongst the only two North East cities along with Agartala to have qualified in the top 66 cities selected for the second stage of the contest.

The contest, launched by the MoHUA, will evaluate cities on their performances and achievement of project proposals and innovations. The Competition aims to reward cities, projects and ideas promoting the spirit of the Smart Cities Mission under the theme “Building Cities for People”.

It may be recalled that Kohima Smart City had also registered fir “Streets for People Challenge”, an initiative of the Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to inspire cities to create walking friendly streets through quick measures, in response to COVID-19.