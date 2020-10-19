Last rites of Minister Tsering Tashi performed in Khirmu

NET News Desk

The last rites of the former Minister Tsering Tashi were performed today at Tsum Di Tse in his native village Khirmu. His mortal remains were flown from Itanagar to Tawang this morning by helicopter for final tribute by the relatives and local people. Wife of the deceased veteran leader Sangey Lhamu along with Daughter Tenzin Dhasel, Son Tenzin Jamyang were accompanied by the younger brothers Thupten Tempa, former Minister, and Dr.Lobsang Jampa, State Surveillance Officer (IDSP) from Itanagar to Tawang.

On the arrival of the mortal remains in the native village, Arunachal Pradesh state police personnel paid guard of honour followed by floral tribute and offering of the traditional scarf (Khada) by Addl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering, Superintendent of Police Tawang B.Kamduk, other officers, family members, relatives and villagers. The last floral tribute to the veteran Leader by the public was followed by Chanting of Mantras by monks from Tawang monastery and Offering of fire by Senior Monk of Sera Je Monastery Geshi Jampa Thrinley.