Mizoram Govt assures safety of Assam drivers carrying goods in the state

The Mizoram Government has assured the safety of drivers and the vehicles carrying goods from Assam into the state. Expressing concern over the stopping of essential goods from Assam in Mizoram, the state government on Monday, assured the safety of drivers.

Highlighting the interests of stakeholders, Mizoram Home Dy. Secretary said that it will continue to ensure drivers’ safety in the state. This development comes after Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal held talks with Mizoram CM Zoramthanga, apprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the issue.

Mizoram Home Department in a press release issued in Aizawl said that the state government would ensure security to the vehicles carrying goods into Mizoram.

“The government of Mizoram regrets to note that goods carrying vehicles have stopped entering the state from Assam since the afternoon of October 16 for reasons unknown. This harms the interest of every stakeholder.

“The state government assures that the drivers from Assam and other parts of the country and their vehicles are safe inside Mizoram and that it will continue to do everything possible for their safety inside the state,” the release said.

A similar joint press release was issued by three NGOs – Young Mizo Association, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Mizo Student Union.

Following are the joint Press Release issued by Home Department along with the Central Young Mizo Association, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and Mizo Student Union about the safety of everyone entering #Mizoram @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah @DrJitendraSingh @sarbanandsonwal pic.twitter.com/k68eSWGLom — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) October 19, 2020

As per reports, concerted efforts are on to ensure the movement of Mizoram bound goods trucks stranded on the Assam side of the border.

An official release said that a district superintendent level meeting was held between Cachar district police chief Bhanwar Lal Meena and his Kolasib district counterpart (Mizoram) Vanlalfaka Ralte to resolve the border tensions amicably and to avert any untoward incident in the near future.

“Both the sides resolved to ensure that peace and tranquility prevailed along the inter-state border. In this context, they decided to go for confidence building measures to restore lasting peace along the border,” the release said.

The officials of both the states have decided to take immediate steps for movement of stranded trucks along the inter-state border. Both the sides agreed to provide point-to-point escort to instil confidence among the truckers. Efforts were on for hassle-free movement of trucks till late evening hours on Monday.

The truckers’ association which took part in the meeting was taken into confidence and was urged to prevail upon the truckers and helpers to move on to lessen the hardships of people of both the states.

In a video conference with chief secretaries of the two states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the state governments to restore normalcy and resolve all their issues amicably, a government official said. Bhalla has also spoken to the chief ministers of both the states.

Tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border after a violent clash took place between the people of the two states, leaving several injured, officials said on Sunday.

The situation is now under control in the area, which is on the border between Kolasib district of Mizoram and Cachar district of Assam, they said.

The two states have deployed security personnel, including those of the Indian Reserve Battalion, in the violence-hit areas near Vairengte village in Mizoram and Assam’s Lailapur.