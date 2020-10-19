New LPG Cylinder Home Delivery Rules from Nov 1, Details Inside

The home delivery facility of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will follow a new set of guidelines across India from November 1 onwards.

As per various news outlets, the petroleum ministry has taken the move in a bid to prevent theft and ensuring home delivery of cylinders to right customers.

The new guidelines are:

Oil companies would implement the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system from November 1 for home delivery of gas cylinders.

An OTP will be sent to the customer’s registered mobile number once a gas cylinder is booked. The delivery of the LPG cylinders will not be completed until the OTP is shared with the delivery executive.

However, the OTP-based delivery system will not apply to commercial cylinders.

Incase the customer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery executive will update it in real time, following which the code will be generated.

The DAC process for home delivery of gas cylinders will first be implemented in 100 smart cities. The pilot project is underway in Jaipur.