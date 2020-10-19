NFR to Operate Additional Pairs of ‘Festival Special’ Trains, Details Inside

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to operate some additional pairs of ‘Festival Special’ trains.

These special trains will be operated from October 20 to November 30, said NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda.

The 05612 Silchar-Guwahati Tri-weekly Special will leave from Silchar at 8.05 pm on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with effect from October 21 and reach Guwahati at 7.45 am on the following days respectively. During the return journey, train No.05611 Guwahati-Silchar Tri-weekly Special will leave Guwahati at 5.30 pm on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday with effect from October 22 and reach Silchar at 5.55 am on the succeeding days respectively. The Guwahati-Silchar-Guwahati train will run via Badarpur, New Harangajao, New Haflong, Mahur, Lumding, Hojai and Chaparmukh.

The 02518 Guwahati-Kolkata Bi-weekly Special will leave Guwahati at 9 pm every Wednesday and Saturday from October 21 and reach Kolkata at 3 pm on the next days. During the return journey, the train No.02517 Kolkata-Guwahati Bi-weekly Special will depart from Kolkata at 9.40 pm every Thursday and Sunday with effect from October 22 and arrive at Guwahati at 3.55 pm on the succeeding days.

The train will run via Goalpara Town, New Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Malda Town, Azimganj, Nabadwip Dham and Bandel.

The 02514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Weekly Special Express will depart from Guwahati every Thursday at 6.20 am with effect from October 22 and reach Secunderabad at 4 am on Saturdays. During the return journey the 02513 Secunderabad-Guwahati Weekly Special express will leave Secunderabad every Sunday at 7.20 am with effect from October 25 and arrive at Guwahati at 6 am on Tuesdays. During its journey, the train will run via Rangiya, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Howrah, Kharagpur, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada.

“The fares for these Festival Specials will be on par with what is applicable for special trains. These trains are likely to reduce the rush of passengers in the coming days,” Chanda said.