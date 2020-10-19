Two Men Allegedly Gangraped Dalit Woman At Gunpoint in UP

Two men allegedly gangraped a 20-year-old Dalit woman at gunpoint at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

The Indian Express reports that in the incident that happened two weeks ago, the two accused forced themselves into her home in Kanpur Dehat district and raped her at gunpoint.

The police have said that the accused, one of whom is a former village head, warned her and told her not to tell anyone about the assault.

Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Keshav Kumar Choudhary told PTI, “The incident took place a week back, but the police were informed about the alleged gang rape on Sunday.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The incident comes to light at a time when Uttar Pradesh has been in the spotlight for incidents of sexual assault against Dalit women.