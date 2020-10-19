Violent Clash at Assam-Mizoram Border, CM Sonowal Apprises PMO

Tension prevailed on the Assam-Mizoram border and several people were injured after violent clashes broke out between two groups from both states.

According to reports, several people were injured during the clash between the two groups from Assam and Mizoram at Lailapur area in Assam’s Cachar district on Saturday evening.

Miscreants torched several houses near Lailapur area along the inter-state border.

Meanwhile, the chief ministers reached out to resolve the border dispute issues amicably. Taking it to twitter, Sonowal said, “We agreed to maintain the law and order situation of the area so that peace returns immediately,” adding,” We resolve to work together for maintaining brotherhood between both the states”.

Responding to Sonowal, Zoramthanga appreciated the approach of Sonowal and said, “Noble, much awaited approach from a great leader. May this kind intervention brought peace to the region and strengthen our bonds”.

Police and administration officials have now said that the overall situation on the Assam-Mizoram border is under control and security personnel have been deployed along the border areas under Assam’s Cachar district and Mizoram’s Kolasib district.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km border with Assam.Several dialogues held since 1995 to resolve the border dispute have yielded little results. The two states are often at loggerheads over the boundary, which they dispute.