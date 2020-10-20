1st Case of COVID-19-Related Brain Nerve Damage Reported in India

India recorded its first case of COVID-19-related brain nerve damage in girl child at AIIMS, New Delhi.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times doctors in the child neurology division are preparing a report on the girl’s health condition as the 11-year-old girl is having a blurred vision.

“We have found COVID-19 infection-induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS) in an 11-year-old girl. This is the first case that has been reported in the paediatric age group,” the draft of the report mentioned.

“The girl had come to us with a loss of vision. The MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) showed ADS, which is a new manifestation. However, we now know that the virus majorly affects the brain and the lungs. We plan to publish this case report since we have established that her condition was COVID-19 infected,” Dr. Sheffali Gulati, chief, child neurology division, department of paedistricts at AIIMS, was quoted as saying in the report.

meanwhile, the 11-year-old improved with immunotherapy, and she was discharged from the hospital after regaining about 50 per cent of her vision.