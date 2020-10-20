Assam-Mizoram Border Tension: Home Minister Amit Shah Calls Mizo CM Zoramthanga

Amid the onging tension in the Assam-Mizoram border which burnt down several houses, Union home minister Amit Shah called Mizo CM Zoramthanga to express “regret” over the clash and assure him of steps to restore the cordial ties between the two neighbours.

Earlier this month, at least 20 houses and shops along the border in Cachar were gutted as Mizos allegedly hurled petrol bombs over checkpoint being removed.

Further as per a press release from the Assam government, CM Sonowal had over phone, apprised the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister about the latest situation at Assam-Mizoram border, his discussions with his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga and Assam’s steps to defuse the tensions.

“Prime Minister assured Sonowal to take appropriate steps to improve situation at the inter-state border.

“The Union Home Minister also assured to extend all support to restore peace at the border,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Monday held a meeting via video conference with chief secretaries of the two states to defuse the border tension at Lailpaur in South Assam’s district along Mizoram border.