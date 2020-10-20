Kamala Harris’ niece slammed for tweeting image depicting aunt as Durga; apology sought by Hindu groups

Meena Harris niece of US Senator Kamala Harris’ was recently slammed when she tweeted a picture of her aunt as goddess Durga. The Hindu groups in the US while slamming Meena Harris have sought an apology for tweeting the picture.

In a tweet, Suhag A Shukla of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said, “Your tweeting a caricature of the feminine divine, Maa Durga, with faces superimposed, deeply aggrieved many Hindus globally.”

HAF, which represents the Hindu American community, has issued a guideline for commercial use of images relating to the religion.

As per reports, Rishi Bhutada, Hindu American Political Action Committee, said the “offensive” picture was not created by Meena Harris herself. The Biden campaign has also confirmed to him that the image was not created by it. He, however, demanded an apology from Meena Harris for posting a picture that depicted Kamala Harris as Durga.

“Given that, I personally believe that an apology should come from Meena Harris even though she did delete the tweet, and no one else. Our religious iconography should not be used in the service of politics in America — I said the same when the Fort Bend County GOP did it in an ad in 2018, and it holds the same here,” Rishi Bhutada was quoted as saying by PTI.

Ajay Shah, the convener of American Hindus Against Defamation, said that the image, depicting Kamala Harris as Durga, has offended and outraged the religious community.

The tweet by Meena Harris, which has now been deleted, said: “I am actually speechless, other than to say that the first day of Navaratri was LIT.” The image showed Kamala Harris, depicted as goddess Durga, was seen killing US President Donald Trump, depicted as ‘Mahishasura’.