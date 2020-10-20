Man Kills Friend for Not Cooking Egg Curry

What is more important for you- food or friendship?

In a shocking and bizzare incident, a man was held in Mankapur area of Nagpur for allegedly killing his friend for not making egg curry for dinner, police said.

As per reports, the body of the deceased Banarasi (40) was found near a garage with injuries on his head. An investigation followed and the deceased’s friend Gaurav Gaikwad (38) was held by Police.

Reportedly, the deceased invited Gaikwad for dinner on October 16. Both the friends broke into a fight over Banarasi not cooking egg curry for his friend. During the fight Gaikwad hit Banarasi with a rod which killed him.