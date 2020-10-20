Manipur Likely to Impose Total Lockdown

In the wake of a sharp spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Manipur, state government is likely to reimpose total lockdown.

According to reports, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the state government is discussing the possibility of the imposition of a state-wide total lockdown to prevent any further spread of the virus.

The decision of imposing total lockdown in the state will be taken in a couple of days. The chief minister said the situation in the past few days is quite alarming in the state.

Singh further stated that the government has identified the affected areas and pockets adding that the lockdown will be imposed in these areas to prevent the further spread of the pandemic.

The state witnessed 117 deaths so far while the number of active and recovered cases is 3,748 and 11,913 respectively.