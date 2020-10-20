No More Free Food at Covid Care Centres for Patients in Meghayala

The Meghalaya government has decided to withdraw free food provided to COVID-19 patients at Covid care Centres.

Meanwhile, the East Khasi Hills district administration on Monday notified that food at corona care centres would henceforth be chargeable and a patient admitted in one of the corona care centres (CCC) would be charged Rs 380 per day.

“For persons testing positive and admitted to CCCs in East Khasi Hills district, food will henceforth be provided on payment basis at the rate of Rs 380 per day,” the notification from the Deputy Commissioner Isawanda Laloo reads.

Currently the CCCs in the State Capital of Meghalaya are at the Indian Institute of Management building, Umsawli, Moreau Institute of Integral Training, TB Hospital, Umsawli, Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute and National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mawdiangdiang.

However, a patient belonging to the below poverty line (BPL) category would not be charged for the food or the tests.

“Such persons will have to furnish Yellow (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) or Pink (Priority Household) National Food Security Act,” Laloo said.